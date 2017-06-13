"The most amazing thing about miracles is that they happen." G.K. Chesterton ? The overwhelming feeling of experiencing a miracle is something I hope to never take for granted. When I first got my IVF prescription quote of $5k I was panicked. What I didn't see was the community God was preparing to surround me with. An army of infertility warriors that I only know via hashtags and small boxes on Instagram that hold tiny glimpses of our lives. A community that is filled with women who are fiercely loyal in supporting and uplifting everyone's journey as if it were their own. I have about $3,500 of unopened medication that these girls sent to me. Packages that not only came with no strings attached, but were filled with prayers and encouragement for our journey. With so much being wrong with our world today & so much heartache felt through the #infertility journey, this group of women don't get enough credit for the chain of miracles they are creating everyday. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my #ttcsisters. ✨A special thank you to @catsy4 for this #ivfcandy package @lovewhatmatters

A post shared by Laura Brafford (@laura_brafford) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:41am PDT