If you love Game of Thrones and are down with the idea of earning $647 to talk about your aforementioned love for the show, we've got some fabulous news for you. Elevator Casting is seeking a massive group of fans between the ages of 18 and 30 to participate in an on-camera focus group this Friday, June 16.
Don't worry, this isn't one of those opportunities that's only available to the lucky people who happen to live near the filming location. The focus group will take place via Skype, so you can join in (and collect your $647, of course) regardless of where you live in the United States.
If you're selected, you'll spend the day talking about your favorite moments and characters on the Emmy-award winning show. Not a bad way to spend the day and earn some serious cash, right?
If you're clamoring to join in the Game of Thrones focus group, send your application over to sarah.elevatorcasting@gmail.com.
Per the Elevator Casting instructions, include the following in your email: name, age, phone number, email address, occupation, a brief intro about yourself, what you love about Game of Thrones, and your favorite characters and why. The application should also include two to three recent photos: Selfies and "social media type pics" are preferred, and at least one should clearly show your face.
If you're selected, you'll get to spend the day talking nonstop about Game of Thrones. Could there possibly be a better way to earn $647?
