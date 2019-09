When you're unsure of what to cook, or even how to cook, why not turn to zodiac signs for support? After all, we seem to look to our astrological signs for guidance in just about every other life query (e.g. Will my Hinge date ghost me this weekend? Or will I go broke this summer as a bridesmaid?) But let's put those questions aside for now, and get to the more urgent (digestible) one at hand: What do I want to make tonight? Luckily, astrologers Monte Farber and Amy Zerner, along with Chef John Okas, have all that kitchen wisdom covered for us ahead. Check out the best recipes for your zodiac sign excerpted from her horoscope cookbook: Signs & Seasons . And now that you've got cooking covered, you can spend that extra energy pondering the upcoming retrograde.