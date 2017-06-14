Brad Pitt Is Back As The Most Depressing — But Chipper — Weatherman On TV

The world's most depressing weatherman is at it again.
Brad Pitt has reprised his weatherman role on The Jim Jefferies Show, and his forecasts are as dark as ever. The actor appeared on the Comedy Central show on Tuesday, bringing back his awful beige sport coat and printed tie.
"Carbon dioxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland, and half the population don't believe it," Pitt's meteorologist character said on the show. His grin totally betrayed the fact that, you know, our current president, Donald Trump, may or may not believe in climate change.
As for Pitt's character's forecast, it's just as bleak.
Advertisement
"The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, 'I will destroy man, who I have created, from the face of the Earth.' So don't forget your sunscreen," Pitt said to Jefferies and the audience. Check out the segment in the video below.
Pitt's weatherman character first appeared on The Jim Jefferies Show last week, as part of the comedian's response to President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Accord.
"Things are going to be getting warmer in this area here. And this area here," Pitt's character said in last week's episode. His overall forecast was a bit existential: "There is no future."
Hopefully, the segment will become one of the show's recurring bits — even a minute of screen time devoted to Pitt is a delightful surprise. We may be inching closer and closer to impending doom, but at least we have a smiling Brad Pitt to lead us there, right?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement