Brad Pitt Can Read Me The Weather Any Day Of The Week

He's an actor, director, a father, a sculptor, a model, and a personal muse of mine. Now Brad Pitt can add "weatherman" to the mix.
The 52-year-old actor made a surprise appearance on the new Comedy Central series The Jim Jeffries Show, hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies, UpRoxx reports. In a full tan-colored suit and a horrible printed tie, Pitt reclaimed a role he was destined to play: twangy pessimistic weatherman. His cameo is totally unexpected, but he nailed it.
The whole joke is that the world is on fire, a reference to President Donald Trump withdrawing the United States from the Paris Accord on May 31). Standing in front of a red and orange map of the world, Pitt points to his left and right, informing the crowd (and Jeffries) that "things are going to be getting warmer in this area here. And this area here."
Advertisement
Jeffries then asks his very professional weatherman, "Any future forecasts for us?" In response, Pitt cheerily informs him: "There is no future." Dark, Pitt, dark. The best part of the actor's brief appearance is his accent, which is reminiscent of his iconic "Smokey Mountains" accent in Inglorious Basterds.
The comedic role is so weirdly charming and perfect for Pitt that it feels only natural to suggest he be involved in any sort of Anchorman spin-off. Ideally, it would be one called Weatherman about a depressed, country meteorologist. Imagine it.
Fresh comedy, combined with a splash of Brad Pitt and a hint of inevitable doomsday — what more could one want?
Check out the video below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement