Dr. Brandon Rogers, who was known online as "the singing doctor," has passed away after a car crash this weekend, People reports.
Rogers was a contestant on America's Got Talent, but his episode wasn't slated to air for several more weeks on the NBC show. He was already an internet sensation online, though.
Rogers performed onstage with Boyz II Men in Las Vegas at the Mirage Hotel in January, after an Instagram video of him singing "On Bended Knee" went viral. The original Instagram performance is also how the NBC series scouted the doctor, according to TMZ.
Advertisement
People reports that Rogers was injured in a car crash in Maryland on Saturday. He apparently died in a hospital on Sunday, at the age of 29, according to TMZ.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Brandon Rogers, who graced the America's Got Talent stage as a contestant," a spokesperson for the show told Refinery29 in an emailed statement. "Our thoughts are with his family."
Boyz II Men's official Facebook page shared a tribute to Rogers after news of the crash broke. The band praised his singing ability and shared condolences for the doctor's family.
"Today our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers in a car accident. A few moths back we brought this young man out to the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas to perform with us. He was great all 3 nights! Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer! Gone too young and gone too soon. It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a Doctor and even on the music world. A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely miss. May God Bless, keep and comfort your family in this difficult time," the Facebook post read.
According to TMZ's sources, NBC hasn't decided whether it will air the episode. But Rogers' family told the outlet they would "love for the episode to air," TMZ adds.
Advertisement
As The Mirror reported, Rogers' brother Danni Rogers shared a tearful video on Instagram thanking fans for the support they showed his family during their time of loss.
Rogers' sister Christian also wrote on Instagram that "words cannot express the hurt and sadness that come with losing my brother."
This post has been updated to include a statement from a spokesperson for America's Got Talent.
Words cannot express the hurt and sadness that come with losing my brother. They cannot express the joy and gratitude i feel for having gotten to know and love him. But the can express happiness for knowing that he touched many lives and inspired many. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences?? Cherish your loved ones and hold them close the way Brandon did. Life is short and Tomorrow is not promised
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement