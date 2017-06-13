Trump Is Reportedly Considering Firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller

According to one of Donald Trump's friends, the president is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who was hired to lead the FBI's investigation into Russia's potential ties to the 2016 presidential election.
"I think he's considering perhaps terminating the special counsel," Christopher Ruddy told Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour. "I think he's weighing that option."
Ruddy also told Woodruff that he thinks firing Mueller "would be a very significant mistake, even though I don't think there's a justification...for a special counsel."
Representative Adam Schiff (California), the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, immediately responded to the rumor on Twitter: "If President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller. Don't waste our time."
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) echoed similar sentiments. “It would be a disaster,” he said. “There's no reason to fire Mueller. What's he done to be fired?”
Susan Collins, a Republican senator from Maine, described the idea of firing Mueller as “certainly...an extraordinarily unwise move.”
Although he stopped short of saying that Trump should fire Mueller, Republican representative Trent Franks (Arizona) expressed views that differed from those of his colleagues: “Bob Mueller’s obviously intent on hiring people who are antagonistic toward this administration,” Franks stated. “He’s one of Mr. Comey’s closest friends, and it looks like there’s a deliberate orchestration to damage or undermine the president regardless of the basic facts.”
Republicans including Jeff Flake, John McCain, and Peter King have stated that they're confident Mueller will lead an impartial investigation.
