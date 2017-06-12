Beware: This post contains unconfirmed spoilers about season 7 of Game Of Thrones.
We've said it once and we'll say it again: Where is Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead) in all this promo for season 7 of Game Of Thrones? The character was absent from yet another round of photos released ahead of the upcoming season, and it turns out we're not the only ones upset. While one photo of the young Stark appeared in the first release, none of the following releases gave any nod to the character, nor did the official trailer. The fans over on Reddit FreeFolk are livid, but they have some theories as to why this seemingly important character is staying under the radar.
The discussion kicked off with an impassioned cry for justice.
"No bran? AGAIN? fuck off," wrote raviiinbran. "There is literally only ONE (1) single image of bran in season 7 so far and i'm getting pissed off."
"Yeah, this lack of Bran is really infuriating," added BluePosey. "I understand they can't show any images of him in WF without spoiling anything (too late!) but a picture of him by a tree or in an interior location wouldn't spoil too much. Last season they made it seem like Bran was being set up as a big player in the Great War, but this lack of promotion tells me otherwise. Booo!!"
Realistically, Bran's absence from season 7 promotion can mean one of two things: Either, he doesn't have an important role (seems unlikely) or his role is so important that photos would give away too much of the plot. The latter seems to be the consensus of the Reddit fans, who guess that Bran must reunite with one or more members of his family this season, meaning photos of them together would spoil this years-long journey.
If we can't have photos, then we should at least be able to have time move a little faster so season 7 can be here already. Seems reasonable.
