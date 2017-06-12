People Are Trolling This Anti-LGBTQ Judge’s Facebook Page With Rainbows

Former Alabama judge Roy Moore was suspended last year after telling his state's judges to ignore Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 Supreme Court ruling that made same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. Now, he's running for Alabama state Senate, and Facebook users are using the site's rainbow reaction button to troll Moore.
The rainbow reaction emoji was added in honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQ community and its allies have seized the opportunity to add rainbows galore to Moore's official Facebook page. As if the reaction button isn't glorious enough, users are also adding some color to his posts by commenting with pride flag emojis.
Advertisement
Facebook unveiled a new pride flag reaction button and if you're not using it on all of Roy Moore's posts you're doing it wrong. pic.twitter.com/x0liZhCzN3— The Ostrich (@ALostrich) June 10, 2017
When the rainbows began appearing on Moore's page, he and his team began sharing articles about it. People responded to the articles by (you guessed it) reacting with even more rainbows.
In a statement to BuzzFeed, Moore's campaign slammed both the rainbow reaction itself and the people who have exercised their right to freedom of speech by using it on the former judge's page: "They are sending threatening messages, making fun of our faith and our God, sending ugly messages to other people on the pages that like us, spreading hate and using vulgarity," the statement read. "This is nothing more than an attack on Christianity and a God fearing man who loves the constitution and knows what it means."
You can get the Facebook reaction emoji by liking the page LGBTQ@Facebook. The social media site has also rolled out other Pride Month features, including a rainbow profile photo frame and, most importantly, fundraisers to support the LGBTQ community.
Advertisement