Protesters From The LGBTQ Community Disrupted The Pride Parade In D.C.

NJNP demanded that Capital Pride include trans women of color in its decision-making process, take a stand against police violence by not allowing the Metropolitan Police Department to march in the parade, hire a member of the indigenous community in a management team, restructure its executive board to represent historically marginalized communities, and ban the participation and corporate sponsorship of companies that profit from war, incarceration, environmental destruction, and other actions deemed harmful to marginalized communities. The involvement of Wells Fargo (which lends to private prisons and invested in the Dakota Access Pipeline) and defense contractor Lockheed Martin are particular sore spots for the group.