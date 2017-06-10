Stalker Who Broke Into Sandra Bullock’s Home Planned Sexual Assault, Court Filings Claim

Sandra Bullock had a dangerous encounter with an intruder who broke into her home back in 2014. Following that incident, The Wrap reports that an application for a restraining order was filed to protect the actress and eliminate this threat to her life.
According to court documents, Bullock’s stalker Joshua James Corbett had a criminal record dating back to 1992 and was deemed mentally disturbed while in police custody. He allegedly carried around a notebook with multiple entries that the court filings says "repeatedly describe lurid and sexual acts including multiple entries detailing his intention to sexually assault" Bullock. It went on to say that a number of weapons and illegal firearms were found in Corbett’s home, which had "extremely high killing capacities and the potential for mass destruction."
Bullock's representatives say she has been traumatized by the experience ever since it occurred at her home in the middle of the night at around 5:30 a.m. PT. She reportedly woke up to a loud banging and sounds of an explosion, with Corbett walking past her bedroom where he "pounded on my bedroom door repeatedly," the actress recounted. Bullock hid in a closet while she called the police and directed them to her home. Corbett was unarmed during the break-in.
Since then, Bullock revealed that she has suffered "emotional injury including fear for my safety, fear for the safety of my family and household member, and loss of my sense of peace and security in my home and personal space resulting from the invasion by the defendant."
The L.A. Times reported that Corbett pleaded no contest to charges of breaking into her home and released on five years probation last month. Bullock's legal case has seen a few hiccups, including a finding by an appeals court that police questioning of Corbett violated his right to remain silent. Corbett's attorneys claimed that police ignored his requests to make a phone call, denied his request not to be interviewed, and forced him to sign a release granting them the right to search his home by threatening his parents.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
