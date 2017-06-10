Stalker Who Broke Into Sandra Bullock’s Home Planned Sexual Assault, Court Filings Claim

Bullock's representatives say she has been traumatized by the experience ever since it occurred at her home in the middle of the night at around 5:30 a.m. PT. She reportedly woke up to a loud banging and sounds of an explosion, with Corbett walking past her bedroom where he "pounded on my bedroom door repeatedly," the actress recounted. Bullock hid in a closet while she called the police and directed them to her home. Corbett was unarmed during the break-in.