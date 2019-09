Edward Snowden, the former CIA employee who leaked classified information in 2013 and advocates for more government transparency, called for Winner to be released on bail pending her trial. In a statement posted on the Freedom of the Press Foundation's website, he said the Espionage Act "provides no space to distinguish the extraordinary disclosure of inappropriately classified information in the public interest — whistleblowing — from the malicious disclosure of secrets to foreign governments by those motivated by a specific intent to harm to their countrymen."