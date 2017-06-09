In an email Cibrian's rep sent a statement from the actor that read: "“I normally don’t respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife. LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After 8 years we should have one priority, making sure 2 incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant. LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever 'shown up' at places where Brandi will be. Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going. Here is the proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm. And for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage in 3 years is sad. Sick. This is not healthy behavior. I'm very concerned.”