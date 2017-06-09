Update, June 10: After Brandi Glanville accused LeAnn Rimes, the wife of her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, of harassment, Cibrian sent a statement to Refinery29 in response to her claims.
In an email Cibrian's rep sent a statement from the actor that read: "“I normally don’t respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife. LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After 8 years we should have one priority, making sure 2 incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant. LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever 'shown up' at places where Brandi will be. Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going. Here is the proof and if anyone needs more, call Nobu and they will confirm. And for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage in 3 years is sad. Sick. This is not healthy behavior. I'm very concerned.”
Advertisement
Cibrian would also reply to a tweet Glanville sent offering "proof" that she had made a reservation first with a screenshot of a text Rimes sent to an assistant that he said confirmed his story. "Proof: Le asked for a resrv @ nobu on Monday 5/15 for 4 people @ 5:45," Cibrian tweeted. "Stop creating drama. Nobu also has record of this FYI. Kids first pls."
Proof: Le asked for a resrv @ nobu on Monday 5/15 for 4 people @ 5:45. Stop creating drama. Nobu also has record of this FYI. Kids first pls pic.twitter.com/lmHaIQ461X— Eddie Cibrian (@EddieCibrian) June 10, 2017
This article was originally published on June 9.
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is accusing LeAnn Rimes of harassment. In a statement to The Dirty, which Glanville later tweeted, the reality star alleges that Rimes, who is the wife of her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, has an "obsession with her" that is making it hard for her to "have a more positive co-parenting situation."
Glanville, who was married to Cibrian from 2001 to 2009 and has two sons, Mason, 14, and Jake, 10, with the actor, reportedly wrote that she has "really made an effort to take the higher road with Eddie and LeAnn for the sake of my boys." But, she says that Rimes has been "copying my life from going to my dentist, dermatologist, plastic surgeon to even attempting to see my trainer of 14 years."
In the statement, Glanville writes that "I honestly do prefer peace," but recent incidents have made her feel as if that is not possible at this time. She goes on to accuse Cibrian and Rimes, who married in 2011, of trying to get her uninvited from a magazine party, claiming they would not attend if she did.
Advertisement
"Honestly, who does that?" Glanville wrote. "We are all adults here. I've had to deal with harassment online by her employees for years and these are people she pays — her music producer, hairstylist, and former road manager to be specific. I did not react to these recent things I tried to turn a blind eye."
Glanville claimed that Rimes and her assistant used her boyfriend's Snapchat to find out where she was going to be the day before Mother's Day. She wrote that Rimes and Cibrian showed up to the restaurant and "sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns.
"I've done my best to keep quiet over all of her antics," Glanville added, "but bringing my boys into this was my breaking point. I just want the truth out there and for all of her nonsense to stop."
Glanville released this statement after many questioned an interview she gave to E! where she said her relationship with Cibrian was "a little rocky right now," before going after his marriage with Rimes. "I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related," Glanville said. "If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her again."
Glanville and Rimes have never been on good terms — in Glanville’s 2013 book, Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders, she wrote very candidly about her husband and the country star’s alleged affair — but, recently the three seemed to have worked something out.
Last year, Glanville told Sirius XM that an incident with one of her sons finally brought them together. "We have to stick together in order to keep these little boys in line and to keep them from not manipulating us against each other," she said, "and we need to be together for them."
We've reached out to Cibrian and Rimes' reps about Glanville's claims and will update this story should they respond.
Advertisement