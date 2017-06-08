Why Are We Talking About Hillary Clinton's Emails During The Comey Hearing?

Russia meddles, Trump obstructs and #Republicans at the #ComeyTestimony still be like... #ComeyDay #GOP #butheremails pic.twitter.com/tZQFDVZ6ut— Christian Valentino (@MrChristianV) June 8, 2017
McCain is really pressing Comey on the HILLARY CLINTON EMAILS— Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) June 8, 2017
@TeamCornyn keep kicking that dead horse about Hillary's emails during Comey's hearing, pathetic— Michele (@Italiangoddess7) June 8, 2017
Comey is testifying about Trump's historic obstruction of justice, and Republicans want to talk about Hillary Clinton's emails. Disgusting.— (((Huxenstein))) (@BethGoldHux) June 8, 2017
Comey:— andy lassner (@andylassner) June 8, 2017
The President of the United States wanted me to stop an investigation of Flynn
Senator Cornyn:
Let's talk about Hillary's emails
Comey: This Russia investigation is extremely important.— Wesley (@Wesslaayy) June 8, 2017
Intel Committee: ok cool, so anyway, back to Hillary's emails...
#Comey: The Russians tried to influence our election with sophistication and intent.— belle (@myliberalagenda) June 8, 2017
Republicans: But Hillary's emails!