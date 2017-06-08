Why Are We Talking About Hillary Clinton's Emails During The Comey Hearing?

Today, more than six months later, some Republican senators brought it up again during a completely unrelated hearing. The expectation is the Senate Intelligence Committee will stick to the topics at hand: 1) If and how a foreign power intervened in our election and how could the U.S. prevent it for happening again. 2) Whether Trump's associates were involved with a foreign entity to influence the election. 3) Whether the president of the United States tried to use his power to stop a federal investigation and would that be considered obstruction of justice.