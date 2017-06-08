A Pregnant Woman Challenged Her Husband To A Workout & It Did Not Go Well (For Him)

In case you had any doubt about just how powerful women are, please take a look at this video of Instagrammer Anna Strode destroying her husband in a workout challenge — while pregnant.
On Wednesday, Strode posted a video of herself and her husband, wherein she challenged him to a pregnancy workout. To make things fair, they taped a weighted ball to his stomach while they each did a series of kettle ball squats and even some squat jumps.
Spoiler alert: it didn't go quite as well for him.
"His response as soon as we taped the weighted ball to him was 'OH OUCH, this really hurts your back hey' and yep - that's the reason women have babies and not men," she wrote in the caption.
Though she's well over 36 weeks pregnant now, Strode makes it a priority to fit in time for exercise when she can.
"Not going to lie - exhaustion is starting to hit an ALL TIME LOW and for most of the day, I struggle to keep my eyes open," she wrote in an earlier Instagram post. "POWERING on though because that's what us mamas do."
Of course, whether or not it's safe to workout while pregnant will vary from person to person, and it's always best to check with your doctor. That being said, Strode's fitness regime is pretty damn impressive — though it may not be for everyone.
Plus, it further proves just how badass pregnant women can be. Case in point: Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot filmed reshoots for the movie while five months pregnant, and Beyoncé took over the Grammys while pregnant with twins.
Women are strong as hell, indeed.
