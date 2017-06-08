You Can Now Rent These Adorable, Teeny-Tiny Cinderella Carriages At Disney World

Royals in training, take note: A new service is out to give every mini prince or princess something straight out of a fairy tale, literally.
Travel + Leisure reports that Princess Carriage Rentals is giving little ones the chance to live out their Cinderella fantasies at Disney World. The company has fashioned strollers inspired by Cinderella's royal carriage, and unlike that fantastical pumpkin creation, this one doesn't have a time limit.
Little royals that convince their parents to go all-out on their Floridian vacations don't just get a sweet ride in the parks. In addition to the pumpkin coach stroller, which comes complete with hand-hewn metal filigree (by humans, not fairy godmothers), a tufted seat, and a sun shade. The whole package even comes with a chauffeured ride to the theme park.
The whole affair starts at the hotel, where young guests get a complete royal treatment. The carriage arrives at the hotel, and after stepping down the red carpet, the little rider gets a rose and a ride to Disney World, with Disney tunes to set the mood during the trip. The entire package costs $299, though it's tough to put a dollar amount on the photo opportunities and the memories that come with something as spectacular as this.
"Our exclusive luxury carriage will be sure to turn heads and make your little one feel like true royalty," Princess Carriage Rentals' site reads. "Each one is handmade and appears to have jumped out of the pages of a fairy tale. There are no other carriages like these in the world."
Nobody would argue with that. The Cinderella carriage is just one option for rental theme park strollers. While it's certainly one of the most magnificent ways to go, many families opt to rent a stroller — directly from Disney or not — while taking in all the sights and princess visits. Whether it's because plane travel with a stroller is the opposite of fun (not even a spoonful of sugar will make it better) or because companies are making it easy with hotel delivery, adding a dash of Disney magic never looked this enchanting.
