Tom Cruise & Jimmy Fallon Play Out The Kid Theater Version Of The Mummy

Full disclosure: We’re a tad bitter that Brendan Fraser isn’t the leading man in The Mummy reboot that makes its debut on June 9. Way back in December, upon hearing that Tom Cruise would be replacing Fraser’s memorable character we had our reservations. Technically we may still have them. However, after Cruise’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show, we’ve been sucked back into the sunshiny vortex of Cruise’s nice-dad charm.
Damn it.
On Tuesday the 54-year-old star got cheeky with Fallon during the program’s sketch, “Kid Theater.”
The two funny men dazzled viewers as they acted out scenes about mummies written by children. In the first sketch, Cruise played the role of Skeleton, while the host played the character, Mummy. As for the plot? It revolves around Mummy kicking Skeleton. Riveting stuff.
“How dare you, I’m gonna throw one of my bones at you. Okay?” reads Cruise. After a reconciliation, Cruise then asks, “Why did you kick me though?”
“I was mad at you,” Fallon responded.
“Why?” the actor continued.
“Because you didn’t want to play ‘Duck Duck Goose’ with me,” Fallon said.
As you can imagine the hilarity continues.
As for The Mummy, whether or not we trek to theaters this Friday is another story. So far the film has been panned by a number of critics. David Ehrlich from IndieWire called the movie the worst Cruise film ever. “It stands out like a flat note on a grand piano,” he said. While The Verge‘s Tasha Robinson, said, “...it feels like sitting down for a movie and getting a feature-length trailer instead.” Yikes.
In the meantime, let's just enjoy this clip of Cruise and Fallon putting on the performance of a lifetime below.
