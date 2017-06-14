Raise your hand if you've ever been there: you walk into the grocery store for one thing, and come out with twelve things you didn't go in for. Bonus points if you actually forgot the thing you went in to get.
Going to the grocery store can turn even the most organized planner into an overwhelmed and helpless shopper, dazed by the organization system, soft rock soundtrack, and bright overhead lighting. Our love of takeout can partially be blamed on a desire not to cook, but a bigl part of it is also because going to the grocery store itself is half the battle.
To get a tutorial on being more efficient, well-rounded shoppers, we went to the experts. Instacart's grocery delivery service relies on professional shoppers who are authorities on the best ways to cut down on shopping time. So we asked for some help to hopefully turn our weekly shopping trip into a much more enjoyable experience — where we actually buy what went in for. As it turns out, we had a lot to learn.
Ahead, ten ways to get in and out of the grocery store in record time, with better groceries, for less money. (Yes, it's possible.)