Story from Body

What It's Like Dating Someone With A Different Body Type

Marquita Harris
Photo: Getty Images
No matter how much we tell ourselves that there’s no such thing as the perfect body or that we are in fact good enough, outside pressures to look a particular way are hard to shake. And ridding ourselves of that internal dialogue is no picnic. This is especially true when dating someone with a different body type.
If your partner’s endorphins are triggered by the sound of a juicer at 5 a.m. while yours are triggered by the single cup Keurig, it can feel like you’re inhabiting two different worlds. Not to mention, as many of us have learned the same lifestyle habits do not equal the same results.
Advertisement
Though one woman’s recent Instagram post is challenging that notion. Known as "Jazzy" on Instagram, the aspiring plus-size model, wife and mother posted a heartfelt photo of she and her hubby walking along the beach.
“Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why!” began the caption.
“How could he love something that isn't "perfect?" How could a man who was ‘born fit’ love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to [sic] fast my body claps (lmao)! But now I see I do have the ‘perfect’ body! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!”

Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! • How could he love something that isn't "perfect"? How could a man who was "born fit" love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the "perfect" body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!! • • Photo credit: @ryanwmedia • • • #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #everyoneisbeautiful #tummylove #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #aspiringplussizemodel #celebratemysize #curvysensedoll #confidence #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourbody #selflove #summerbody #bikini #bikinibody #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #womenofallsizes #support #love #positive #plussize #positivity #plussizegang #positivevibes #youarebeautiful

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on

A few days later the post has already received more than 50,000 likes. The message clearly struck a chord with Instagram users.
Read These Stories Next:
9 Stunning Photos Of Differently Abled Women Taking Back The Beach
20 Photos That Show The Highs & Lows Of An Open Relationship (NSFW)
I May Never Find Love — & That Has To Be Okay
Advertisement

More from Body

R29 Original Series