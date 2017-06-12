Wie es ist, als Plus-Size-Frau mit einem durchtrainierten Mann zusammen zu sein

Marquita Harris
Photo: Getty Images
Ganz egal wie sehr wir uns einreden, dass Äußerlichkeiten an Wert verlieren, dass es nicht „den einen perfekten Körper“ gibt, der Druck von außen schafft es weiterhin, uns anderes zu suggerieren. Sich von all diesen Stimmen und Eindrücken freizumachen, ist kein Leichtes. Noch dazu, wenn man mit jemandem zusammen ist, der*die einen komplett anderen Körper hat.
Wenn dein*e Partner*in sich um fünf Uhr morgens schon auf den Sound des Vitamix für den Post-Workout-Green-Smoothie freut, du dich aber nach nichts anderem als einer Tasse Kaffee und einem Käsebrot freust, dann kommt schonmal das Gefühl hoch, in zwei unterschiedlichen Welten zu leben. Ganz zu schweigen davon, dass man sogar denselben Lebensstil haben kann und trotzdem nicht dieselben Resultate erreicht.
Doch eine Instagrammerin möchte diesem Diskurs eine neue, positive Richtung hinzufügen. Unter dem Namen „Jazzy“ teilte die Mutter und Ehefrau, die außerdem auch als Plus-Size-Model tätig ist, kürzlich ein Bild von sich und ihrem Ehemann am Strand und schreibt dazu:
„Über die Jahre hinweg hat dieser Mann jede Kurve, jedes Speckröllchen, jeden Dehnungsstreifen an meinem Körper geliebt. Und ich habe nie verstanden, warum!“
„Wie kann man etwas lieben, das keinem Ideal entspricht? Wie kann ein Mann, der gefühlt schon fit zur Welt kam, jemanden wie mich lieben? Ich habe keinen flachen Bauch, meine Schenkel und mein Po wackeln, wenn ich laufe. Verdammt, wenn ich die Treppe etwas schneller hochlaufe, dann klatscht mein Körper förmlich (lmao)! Heute kann ich allerdings sehen, dass ich den perfekten Körper schon die ganze Zeit hatte. Jedes Speckröllchen, jede Kurve, jeder Streifen an mir ist perfekt. Ich liebe meinen Körper und kann endlich verstehen, warum er ihn auch liebt!“, führt Jazzy fort.
Mittlerweile hat der Post fast 89.000 Likes – das Bild und ihre wunderschöne Message sprechen für sich.

Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why! • How could he love something that isn't "perfect"? How could a man who was "born fit" love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!! But now I see I do have the "perfect" body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!! • • Photo credit: @ryanwmedia • • • #effyourbeautystandards #effyourbodystandards #everyoneisbeautiful #tummylove #youarebeautiful #aspiringmodel #aspiringplussizemodel #celebratemysize #curvysensedoll #confidence #lovemybody #lovemybelly #loveyourbody #selflove #summerbody #bikini #bikinibody #bodylove #bodypositive #bodypositivity #womenofallsizes #support #love #positive #plussize #positivity #plussizegang #positivevibes #youarebeautiful

A post shared by Jazzy (@a_body_positive_jazzy) on

