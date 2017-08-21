In theory, summer strikes us as the ideal time to shop for fresh ingredients and plunge happily into "make-it-from-scratch" situations. In reality? Nobody has time for that. Between the work week and cruising into sunny weekend plans, we barely have enough energy to even consider such food feats. Not to mention stocking up on farm fresh produce can be pricey. But we're also not looking to order takeout all summer long, either.
To compensate, we're on the lookout for cheap summer buys. And, if you thought Trader Joe's and Aldi were the only cheap grocery options, thank again. Target actually boasts some of the best cheap and easy eats around. Summertime is no exception — from cold brew concentrate to seasonal granola, dried fruits, festive grain blends, and more. Ahead, we compiled 20 products that all ring up under $10. And the best part? There's little-to-no DIY-ing required as far as kitchen work goes. So scroll through for some cheap summer nosh.