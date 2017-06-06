A Look At The U.S.'s Most Expensive Vacation Homes

Trulia just provided those of us stuck behind our computer screens for the summer with some top-notch daydreaming material. The real estate site released a list of its most expensive vacation homes, and some of them look like they were plucked straight from a fairy tale. Or a tropical paradise. Or both.
The most fantastical one is a $15,000,000 cottage-like house in Carmel, CA with a stone exterior, driveway, and gate, charming shrubbery, and a tree with so much character you'd expect it to start talking to you. As if that weren't enough, it's walking distance from Carmel and River Beaches.
Another otherworldly home rests at 38 Sky Ridge Rd in the Rancho Mirage, CA desert, but it looks like it's on the moon. The 14,000 square foot house's orange exterior shines bright against glistening blue mountains. It's "designed to make you feel on top of the world" — as you should feel if you've scored a $16,500,000 vacation home.
The most expensive one of all actually isn't the prettiest, but it is impressive. The South Hampton, NY oceanfront estate "La Dune" is worth $145,000,000. It has 12 bedrooms, two pools, and a private beach. The 3.7-acre lot also includes a guest house for whoever's lucky enough to know the home's owners.
The others include a $9.900,000 Jersey Shore eight-bedroom with a saltwater pool, a $25,000,000 Chatham, MA six-bedroom with a stone pool pavilion, and a $9,450,000 Marco Island, FL villa with a fountain in front and palm trees all around it. They all make this $3,570,000 three-bedroom on Tybee Island, GA — the least expensive of the bunch — look tiny.
On the bright side, you can rent out equally cool places for a teeny tiny percentage of these prices on Airbnb. And if any of these homes' owners ever want to Airbnb them, we call the one in the Rancho Mirage desert.
