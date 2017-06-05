Chance The Rapper Urges HBO To Cancel Bill Maher Following On-Air Racial Slur

Did host and comedian Bill Maher finally cross the line? According to Chance The Rapper and a number of other celebrities and viewers, absolutely.
On Friday night’s episode of his HBO talk show Real Time With Bill Maher, the political satirist sat down for an interview with Ben Sasse, the Republican senator from Nebraska. During the political repartee, Sasse mentioned to Maher that he’d love for the longtime host to visit his home state.
“I gotta get to Nebraska more,” Maher said.
“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” said Sasse.
Then, Maher stepped in it, “Work in the field?” he said with his signature comedic tone of disgust. “I’m a house n-----.”
He’s since come forward to apologize for using the racial slur, but for Lil Chano From 79th, a.k.a. Chance The Rapper, it’s too little, too late.
“Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher,” the 24-year-old tweeted over the weekend. So far the tweet has been retweeted more than 16,000 times and liked nearly 47,000 times. The tweet clearly hit a nerve with his fanbase and beyond.
Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher.— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017
"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show," Maher said in a statement as noted by the New York Times. "Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry."
This isn’t the first time Maher’s come under fire in 2017. Earlier this year, fans of the show questioned his motives after he conducted a lighthearted interview with the controversial “alt-right” frontman Milo Yiannopoulos. Maher’s hosting style is typically a one-two punch of straight-to-the point questions that often leave guests squirming in their seats. Why so chill, Bill?
Since the ‘90s, the 61-year-old host has made a name for himself by bucking conventional niceties. He even named his first series Politically Incorrect. Despite moving on to another, more popular series, Maher continued carving out a reputation for saying everything his contemporaries wouldn’t dream of.
“What matters is that while you self-involved fools were policing language at the Kids’ Choice Awards, a madman talked his way into the White House,” Maher said about our current very PC era in a recent episode of Real Time. “What matters is that while liberals were in a contest to see who could be the first to call out fat-shaming, the Tea Party has been busy taking over school boards.”
Considering this is not the first time the baby boomer host has said the racial slur on air before, this may have been the straw that broke the back of his millennial fanbase.
