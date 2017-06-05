The attack began at around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday when a van crossing London Bridge struck five or six people, according to witnesses. The men in the vehicle then exited with knives and stabbed multiple victims at pubs and restaurants located in Borough Market. Witnesses say people threw chairs and pint glasses at the men, who were reportedly wearing fake explosive vests. The three suspects were shot and killed by police approximately eight minutes after they were called to the scene.