While many fan appreciated Seth Rogen's kind but unsolicited advice — his response has been liked over 1,000 times — Chrissy Teigen hasn't respond just yet. We did some Googling to see if Teigen and Rogen know each other, and the only results we found of the two being mentioned together were a few articles from last holiday season explaining which celebrities are "obsessed over Hatchimals ." So, no, we do not believe that these two stars have ever interacted in real life, although they do seem to have a couple important things in common — a love for food and Hatchimals. But, nothing brings people together like a shared love of a restaurant. Who knows, perhaps she is currently enjoying those Phnom Penh Cambodian wings and a new foodie friendship will be born?! We'll be paying close attention to her social media accounts today to find out.