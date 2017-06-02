These 3 No-Bake Treats Are Summer Dessert Goals

If there's one thing we can predict about summer 2017, it's that there will be a food-centered occasion where we'll be expected to bring something. The "bring something" ask can be a vague and haunting concept that instills panic into our pre-planning hearts. What could it mean? What do we actually bring?! Hosts usually have the standard menu options covered (refreshments, apps, salads, mains, etc.), which means that the only open category to fall on our plate is dessert. A dreaded summer feat — because really, who wants to get all hot and bothered with baking?
But instead of giving in and purchasing yet another pre-made batch of chocolate chunk cookies and a pint of Neapolitan ice cream from the corner grocery store, this season we have a better solution: the no-bake dessert. The no-bake dessert is cool, creative, and actually pretty damn easy to assemble. And thanks to Julianne Bayer's festive cookbook No-Bake Treats, we have three enviable sweets ahead just begging to be made at home. So next time someone tells you to just "bring something," smile — because you've got it.