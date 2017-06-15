You did it. You went out and found (and landed) a new job. Congrats! It probably wasn't easy and you should feel relieved and proud — but there's one more big thing you have to do before you celebrate: quit.
In some ways, giving notice is scarier than interviewing. You might imagine going out in a blaze of glory — telling off your jerk boss, or pulling a Devil Wear's Prada and simply walk out. But not so fast. This isn't the time to burn bridges.
But if this is the first time you've left a job, you might not be familiar with the niceties of quitting. Ahead, we'll walk you through the right way to quit. Including answering that age-old question: Are you legally required to give two-weeks notice?