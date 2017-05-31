There's been so much hubbub around the next season of Game Of Thrones that you may have totally forgotten what even happened in the episodes before it. Or — gasp! — you still haven't seen it. Either way, HBO has your back. The network has released a game plan for those of us who want to catch up in the weeks leading up to the premiere of this highly anticipated season 7.
Starting Monday, June 5, HBO will guide users through six weeks of Game Of Thrones — that's one season a week, for those of you who had trouble in math class. "Making Game Of Thrones," a website all about the behind-the-scenes of the franchise, is helping fans along with "season-specific, winter and northern-themed trivia questions" posted to the website every Monday. If this sounds a like you're doing homework, it's because you are. Every Game Of Thrones fan knows you have to bring your A-game to each episode, especially when it's been awhile since we last checked in with the characters.
This rewatch is also another chance to savor Game Of Thrones' full-fledged season. Starting in season 7, the number of episodes in a season is being cut drastically. There's just seven episodes ahead of us this summer, and then only six when it comes to the eighth and final season. Luckily, this doesn't mean we're getting less drama.
"When I first read this season I thought: 'Damn, I gotta learn some lines!'" Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, told Entertainment Weekly about the particularly dense season. "We’re actually filming longer now. I don’t know how that’s happening."
"I’ve worked more days this season than I have in quite some time," Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion, added.
But — hey! What are you doing still reading this? Head on over to your TV, your laptop, or even your phone held surreptitiously under your desk, and get down to binge-watching business. Good luck!
