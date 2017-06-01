A Fitness Blogger Got Real About The #FitSpo Photos You See On Social Media

HOW DO YOU MEASURE UP? Psych Stace signing in ??‍? One of the recurrent themes I treat in my profession is body image and its effect on self esteem. Self esteem is defined as confidence in ones own worth. However when that worth is tied to an image, a number on a scale, the size of clothes, the smoothness of skin, the smallness of a waist, the bigness of a butt, the definition on your abs, or the gap between your thighs, your worth will never me measured correctly. One of the reasons behind this is that the measuring stick we use, is based on lies, manipulations and imagined ideals. We are primed to believe a certain standard of 'beauty' is the goal. We are shown images every day which are not realistic, even the small changes to photos or advertisements make a difference. They send subconscious messages saying that you aren't enough, and never will be. As soon as I stopped following accounts that used photoshop, professional images (regularly that is, shit photo shoots are fun I won't knock you for that), constant filters, and altered their images, my self esteem improved. Being able to see real women share their real bodies, which still look incredible! Gave me the confidence to work for my realistic goals, and to measure my progress on a REAL measuring stick. This image was not created to say I don't like how I look in the real photo, it's to say the opposite actually. I love the work I've put in to look like the photo on the left. The point of this image is to show that when something that is already 'good' is altered to be 'better', it teaches people that your 'real' isn't good enough. I don't want to ever perpetuate or encourage that twisted notion. So I post these photos to combat that idea and to raise awareness of the damage it can have. So, what measuring stick are you using? Psych Stace signing out ? #trollstrollsgoawaycomeagainwhenyouhavesomethingnicetosay #keepitreal #psychstace #realityvsphotoshop #dedicated #bodytransformation #transformationtuesday #strongnotskinny #bbg #bodygoals #fitness #inspo #kaylaitsines #progressnotperfection #muscle #training #girlswholift #wellness #psychology

