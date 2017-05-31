Last week I shared the "perfect" selfie on Instagram (see small image on the bottom left). It got a whole lot of "likes", friends told me I was sexy and I even made it my new profile picture on Facebook. Today I am sharing the 'behind the scenes' of that image. How I actually looked when it was taken, without 20 attempts to get it right, without cropping out the bits I don't like and without adding the 'make me look pretty' filter. You see, over in the weekend I read an article about how more and more people are feeling deprest and insecure because of all the images of "perfect" looking people on social media, which they perceive to be real. Well let me tell you something: THIS IS REAL. In all my mum tum, cellulitis, granny pants and absolutely zero thigh gap glory! Not the perfect sexy body by some dictated standard, but imperfectly fabulous because it is real and it is mine. So next time you see a "perfect" image on IG or FB that makes you feel bad remember this: Social media is full of shit. You are beautiful just the way you are. And there is nothing sexier than being real. Tova ♡♡♡ #KeepingItReal #women #fuckbodygoals #BodyImage #moms #mums #motherhood #MomLife #parenting #parents #reallife

A post shared by Tova Leigh (@tova_leigh) on May 29, 2017 at 4:20am PDT