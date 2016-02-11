This Instagram User Reveals The Truth About Before-&-After Photos



So why did Jess choose to debunk the myth of the "perfect" before-and-after Instagram shot? She explained that she wants people to know that "fitness and health is not a fix" and that it's okay to show the world the parts of yourself that you consider the "worst."



"I am not a before picture. I am not an after picture. I am not fat, nor am I perfect," she wrote. "I'm flawed. I'm scarred. I'm insecure. But I'm learning and I'm hopeful that one day, I'll fully love me."



The photo tricks Jess exposes may seem obvious to some, but everyone needs a good reminder now and then that there's no such thing as "perfect" — even if well-positioned camera angles and targeted poses can sometimes make you believe otherwise.