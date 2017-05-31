Soon You'll Be Able To Fly To Italy For Less Than $200

The land of gelato, opera, and pasta (oh yeah, plenty of art and culture, too) could soon be within reach for just about every traveler's budget.
Condé Nast Traveler reports that Norwegian Air is prepping to launch nonstop flights into Italy's Fiumicino Airport. To celebrate, the carrier is offering up wallet-friendly prices departing from Newark Airport, Los Angeles, and Oakland, CA. With fares as low as $189 each way, that dream Italian getaway isn't a dream any longer.
The first flights will depart from Newark on November 9, with L.A. following on November 11. Oakland won't get its inaugural flight until 2018, but Norwegian is already taking reservations — note that the West Coast fares run a little more expensive at $289, though that's still a killer deal.
"Rome has always been on the table," Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian Air's chief commercial officer, told CNT. "It's definitely one of the most important tourist destinations."
But since this is the first time that the airline is flying the routes, scheduling is something to consider. CNT reports that flights out of Newark are set at four times a week and L.A. and Oakland's schedules are at two per week, though Norwegian does plan on adding additional flights if there's demand.
Norwegian Air will be flying the new routes on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is an uber-luxe, more spacious (relatively) wide-body plane that's energy-efficient (which explains the low prices). CNT says that it's a more pleasant ride. Honestly, at this point, any plane that can boast a scorpion-free cabin is "pleasant," right? But the Dreamliner does make room for a slew of premium seats, so if the low prices are tempting you to splurge on an upgrade, know that higher-class fares start at $539 each way from Newark and $719 from California.
Another thing to note: while the fares are low, Norwegian Air does charge for extras like luggage, pre-boarding seating assignments, and meals, so plan accordingly. The Roman routes are just the latest in Norwegian's rapid expansion. Recently, the carrier announced new flights to Barcelona, Martinique, and more.
