Start placing your bets, Pretty Little Liars' fans. At least one of our beloved Liars is getting engaged on Tuesday's episode "Driving Miss Crazy," and it's anybody's guess as to who is making plans to walk down the aisle.
It's no secret that we would see a wedding on the final season of PLL. Showrunner I. Marlene King has teased us mercilessly with talk of upcoming nuptials — of which there will be "more than one," reports TVLine — but King has yet to let spill which Liar will be saying "I do." Now, the new promo for Tuesday's episode makes it clear that a couple will be getting engaged — which means it's time to speculate as to who, exactly, that couple is.
Check out the promo below:
It's not an easy guess — though we can narrow down the suspects. Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) are already engaged, and while there's a chance that they may not make it to the altar, some fans noticed set photos in which Hale appears to be wearing a wedding veil. That pretty much rules out a surprise proposal from, say, Aria's occasional hookup Jason (Drew Van Acker). Instead, there are two couples we should be paying attention to: Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), and Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse).
While Hanna and Caleb found their way back to one another after Caleb had a prefer-to-be-forgotten romantic tour with Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Emily and Alison aren't technically together — though they made end up that way. Alison is pregnant with Emily's baby thanks to A.D.'s evil egg donation scheme, and it seems that Emily is content with raising her and Alison's child. Could Em want to lock down her longtime crush now that they are about to embark on a co-parenting journey?
We won't have to wait long to find out. "Driving Miss Crazy" airs on Tuesday, and I can already hear the wedding bells.
