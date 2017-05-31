Cole Sprouse Says Riverdale's Second Season Will Be Even More Intense

Fans of the CW's Riverdale got used to the show's dark drama, its breakneck pace, and its many love triangles. But according to Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead, next season is going to dial everything up even more.
Making Archie and Jughead sexy and brooding may have been too much of a departure for fans of the original hamburger-laden, fun-filled comics, but Sprouse says there's no turning back now.
Being that it's a CW show, Riverdale's trouble-in-a-small-town framework got shook pretty quickly with murder and annoying parents — catchy songs, too — and fans were there for the high-octane drama and the novelty of seeing something totally wholesome get a dark twist. Sprouse explained that season 2, announced just weeks after the show's premiere, will play up the pulpy, noir aspects of the show.
"I think the whole show is going to be getting darker and stranger. We're going to be leaning into a lot of those qualities that a lot of people ended up loving in the first couple of episodes," Sprouse told TV Line. "This heavy cinematography, this overbearing coloration, this really dark content that's kind of over-the-top and campy, but it's taken very seriously."
Trust that Sprouse knows what he's talking about when he mentions those behind-the-camera tidbits. Not only did he grow up on the set of Disney Channel shows, he's quite the accomplished photographer. So good, in fact, that he managed to snag a job shooting supermodel Kendall Jenner for the Sunday Times.
The CW already announced that the show's sophomore season would see Archie (KJ Apa) growing up and dealing with the events of the season finale (no spoilers here) as well as his relationship with Veronica (Camila Mendes), but the network didn't offer up any details on Sprouse's Jughead. And as if the town of Riverdale didn't go through enough, the AV Club says that it's going to be "seized by some great conflict." At least there are plenty of hamburgers on hand when the going gets tough.
Check out Sprouse's whole interview below.
