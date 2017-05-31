A Woman Recreated Her Viral Pregnancy Video With Her Newborn & You Have To See It

In a new video, they're doing the same moves they did in an earlier one, but Alexandra's attached to Duffus's chest. Marin combined this one with another from winter so we can watch their family grow. "The 24th of February, we posted a video dancing, just for fun," she wrote. "It became viral around the all world. We are so grateful for having all of you following the last part of my pregnancy, and our life with Alexandra. Her FIRST DANCE is dedicated to all of YOU. THANK YOU for all your support, we love you. Be ready for the next ones!!"