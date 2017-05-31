Whether you buy your wine wine during your weekly Trader Joe's run, get fancy with a wine delivery service, or are keen on picking up a bottle from the nearest CVS whenever the mood strikes (hey, zero judgements here), things could always be a little easier in the wine department. Now, a new service is here to make things ridiculously easy. A Hamptons vineyard has just introduced the rosé drive-thru, and it's all of your summer wine dreams coming true at once.
If your wine preferences are best described as "rosé or the highway," you're going to very much appreciate the effort behind this new venture, which, sadly, you can only find in the Hamptons. (Well, at least right now. Fingers crossed that copycats start popping up in cities all over the United States.) Joey Wölffer, of the Wölffer Estate Vineyard, created the service, which has a crew pop a case of the pink wine in your trunk — zero heavy lifting or humming and hawing over brands required. Not great for those who are picky about their pinks, but definitely good for those who will pretty much drink anything with a rosy hue.
"The rosé drive-thru had been a dream of mine for awhile and we are so glad it's come to fruition. We are all about serving our community and this is just another example of that!"
Into the idea and happy to be nearby the stand in Sagaponack? You also need to be prepared to shell out some serious cash. According to Business Insider, it's $195 for a case of the classic Wölffer Estate rosé and $260 for their "Summer In a Bottle" rosé. And should you need to stock up again? Be prepared to do so during the festivities of the summer: The site reports that the drive-thru cart will only be open Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on holiday weekends.
While there may be some flaws in the system, some logistical creativity is worth it when you're getting your rosé cravings met, right?
