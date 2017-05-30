This Woman Posted A Powerful Letter Defending Her 16-Year-Old Self

#TBT #selfacceptancestyletho older pictures used to "gross me out" as I would say and be triggering! NOT ANYMOREEEEE!!! ??? If you told the 16 year old girl on the left where she would be in 10 years, she wouldn't believe you. I like to consider her a #goddessintraining ?✨ ~*I'm not embarrassed by her. ~*I'm not ashamed of her. ~*I'm not mad at her for not getting her shit together. ~*I don't wish she looked differently. ~*I don't want her to change. ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ ~*I understand her ~*I now know she had to go through what she had to go through in order to get to a better place ~*I don't want to pressure her to change faster for society ~*I don't want to hide her. ~*She helped me become to person I am today. ! SHE ? IS ? THE ? MOST ? VALUABLE ? PERSON ? TO ? MY ? JOURNEY ! ???????? She was going through so much shit, shit that didnt stop for years, shit that kept her from healing, shit that she wasn't able to talk about for so long. She is the strongest person I know, I'm so thankful she survived herself in those late lonely fucked up nights when she didn't think she would. I'm so thankful she stopped hating herself, stopped hurting her arm, stopped hurting her body and started truly loving life!!! I AM PROUD OF HER. P R O U D. ☀️ LET HER SHINE! ☀️ #embracelife #proudofmyself #iloveme #mentalhealthrecovery #isntsheawesome #iwannabeherfriendnow #!!!!!

