Why This Blogger Is Sharing Photos Of Her Least Favorite Body Part

Here are my thoughts when I look at my least favourite part of my body. ----------- "They're not usually this noticeable." "If you only had the money to get rid on them." "They actually look kinda cool." "Sorta like a the beginning of a story." "More like the beginning of a LONG story." "Would I erase my story to not have these?" "You'd probably be more comfortable without them." "Would I truly though?" "Okay ask yourself the question." "I don't wanna." "Just do it." "Does this affect the quality of who I am?" "No." "Would it make you a better person if you got rid of these marks?" "No." "Would it make you kinder, more generous and a better lover if you had the money to erase them?" "No." "Then you're perfect." "I don't feel perfect." "That's cause perfect isn't a feeling." ------ you guys get it ? you don't have to be in love with yourself everyday, but I PROMISE if you practice self love you will have more loving moments with yourself than you could ever dream of. ☁️? KEEP DREAMING. KEEP LOVING. KEEP AT IT. #selflovebootcamp #loveyourself #beyourownkindofbeautiful
