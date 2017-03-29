Why This Blogger Is Sharing Photos Of Her Least Favourite Body Part

"Sorta like a the beginning of a story."

"More like the beginning of a LONG story."

"Would I erase my story to not have these?"

"You'd probably be more comfortable without them."

"Would I truly though?"

"Okay ask yourself the question."

"I don't wanna."

"Just do it."

"Does this affect the quality of who I am?"

"No."

"Would it make you a better person if you got rid of these marks?"

"No."

"Would it make you kinder, more generous and a better lover if you had the money to erase them?"

"No."

"Then you're perfect."

"I don't feel perfect."

"That's cause perfect isn't a feeling."