This Body-Positive Blogger Opened Up About Her Loose Skin

Kimberly Truong
We may have come a long way towards body positivity in recent years, but social media still plays a big role in increasing visibility for things we don't talk about enough. Blogger and body-positive activist Kenzie Brennan posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing how she came to love the loose skin that came after her weight loss. Though Brennan admits that she had considered surgery to tighten her skin, she was inspired by the rest of the Instagram community to embrace her body. "This is apart of me I'm not changing," she wrote. "I don't blame others for going through [surgery], it's just not something that I can do."

This is apart of me I'm not changing. ? Not only do I not have the finances to chance this part of my body, I don't have the emotionality to change it. To actually undergo the surgery I've researched and phoned in about so many times, I can't do it. ❌ I don't blame others for going through it, it's just not something that I can do. I honestly don't even hate this part of me anymore, through #embracethesquish I have found more and more women who help me accept this part of myself. ? There's nothinggggg to be ashamed of. A body part that doesn't look like the body parts you've seen PLASTERED in the media, doesn't make it wrong. Yes it'll feel wrong to embrace. Yes it's counterintuitive to love yourself as is. Yes there will be moments where you're not fucking good at accepting yourself. And you'll truck through all of them, just like you have with the last x amount of years of yourself. When I get messages from my friends, people from my city, women from other countries, on different continents, within different cultures that tell me I help them love themselves a bit better, I end up loving myself a bit more in the process. GOOD ATTRACTS GOOD. If what you're doing right now DOESNT feel good, STOP. Start doing something that might be a little scary (but may be a little fun) and try something new. Chasing yourself in circles fuelled by dislike, hate, negativity will NOT equal out to a positive, well balanced, harmonious, loving, soothing, body, mind or soul. If could all just embrace the squish a little more maybe we wouldn't be as rigid to ourselves and to others. #selflovebootcamp #selfloveisthebestlove #beyourownhero #beautybeyondsize ?????

A photo posted by Kenzie Brenna (@omgkenzieee) on

Brennan explained that through the hashtag #embracethesquish, she was able to connect with other people on Instagram who have helped her accept the part of her body that used to be insecure about. "There's nothinggggg to be ashamed of," she wrote. "A body part that doesn't look like the body parts you've seen PLASTERED in the media, doesn't make it wrong." But Brennan also acknowledges that embracing your body as is, however, can often be easier said than done — but it's still important. "Yes there will be moments where you're not fucking good at accepting yourself," she wrote to her followers. "And you'll truck through all of them, just like you have with the last x amount of years of yourself." While body positivity is undoubtedly important, it's also a journey, and it's refreshing to see someone acknowledge that it doesn't always come naturally. And that's okay, as long as we keep working to towards lifting ourselves — and each other — up.
