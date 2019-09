This Body-Positive Blogger Opened Up About Her Loose Skin

Brennan explained that through the hashtag #embracethesquish , she was able to connect with other people on Instagram who have helped her accept the part of her body that used to be insecure about. "There's nothinggggg to be ashamed of," she wrote. "A body part that doesn't look like the body parts you've seen PLASTERED in the media, doesn't make it wrong." But Brennan also acknowledges that embracing your body as is, however, can often be easier said than done — but it's still important. "Yes there will be moments where you're not fucking good at accepting yourself," she wrote to her followers. "And you'll truck through all of them, just like you have with the last x amount of years of yourself." While body positivity is undoubtedly important, it's also a journey, and it's refreshing to see someone acknowledge that it doesn't always come naturally. And that's okay, as long as we keep working to towards lifting ourselves — and each other — up.