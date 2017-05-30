If you thought that Deadpool couldn't get any better — what with its references to superhero self-pleasure, unicorns, and all that breaking the fourth wall stuff — Complex reports that a six-and-a-half-minute blooper reel just got released, so get ready to laugh, cry, and cringe.
Of course, the star of the show is Ryan Reynolds, who seemingly ad-libbed his way through the entire movie, tossing out jokes at a rapid-fire pace as his co-stars broke character and laughed throughout. So, as drama students know, it's not showing emotion that's hard, it's showing no emotion that's the real challenge. Let's just say that the cast of Deadpool (or its cadre of editors) is pretty talented, because there was a lot breaking character that hit the cutting room floor. Angel Dust, played by Gina Carano, holds it together pretty well — until Reynolds spouts off a series of lines from Arnold Schwarzenegger's turn as Mr. Freeze in 1997's epic superhero classic Batman and Robin.
It's not just Reynolds that got in on the improv, however. T.J. Miller's Weasel had plenty to say about Deadpool's new, er, look after the experiment. "You look like a house fire was in another house fire" and "you look like the inside of other people's assholes" were two suggestions that didn't make it to theaters.
Complex adds that some of the jokes do fall flat, which might explain why they're in the blooper reel and not the movie proper. Alanis Morissette Day as a real holiday? Do kids these days even remember her?
Here's hoping that Deadpool 2, which is hitting a few road bumps with losing director Tim Miller and all, has double the jokes, triple the laughs, and four times the gore and violence. That's probably the perfect formula to one-up the original.
