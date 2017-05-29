Luke Pell Takes A Pass On Bachelor In Paradise

Luke Pell, the Bachelorette alum that America swooned over for his hipster-adjacent good looks, his charming personality, and his self-deprecating attitude, just confirmed that he won't be hitting the beach this season — at least not the sands of Bachelor in Paradise.
E! News reports that Pell, who appeared JoJo Fletcher's season of the Bachelorette, made an appearance on iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous. During his interview, he said that although he's had discussions with the show's producers, he hasn't signed on for that particular tropical vacation.
"For me, it's actually something I'm not interested in right now," he said, according to E! "Obviously, that's been on the table for a lot of folks that are alumni for at least the last couple of seasons. Just for me, after some discussions, it just didn't feel right for me."
Advertisement
That means no gratuitous shirtless scenes, no alcohol-fueled make-out sessions with other Bachelor Nation players, and definitely no run-ins with Bad Chad set against azure seas and swaying palm trees.
While host Ben Higgins understood Pell's hesitation to jump back into reality TV, his co-host Ashley Iaconetti said that it was a missed opportunity. Not for Pell, but for America.
"I know if you did go, you're the hottest commodity out there. All of these ladies are going to be so sad," Higgins said.
"I was going to say. You'll be getting a call from me later," Iaconetti added.
After his season on The Bachelorette, rumors of Pell dating Bachelor alumnae Danielle Lombard. While he didn't address those accusations during his time with Higgins and Iaconetti, Pell did tell E! earlier this year that he and Lombard were getting to know each other. Who needs Paradise? Looks like Pell's doing just fine without producers butting in on his love life.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement