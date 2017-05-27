"Keep eating like that and you're going to be a butterball." My Dad when I was 12. Pls RT and share a body shaming comment. #TheySaid— Sally Bergesen (@oiselle_sally) May 25, 2017
#TheySaid is the best worst thing today. We need to change the convo abt women + their bodies; also brings back SO many painful memories— Ally Feldman (@Pofeldy) May 25, 2017
In tears reading #theysaid. Much gratitude to @oiselle_sally for the reminder that we are each perfectly meant for our own miraculous body.— Jen Hawley Price (@PhilanthropyInk) May 25, 2017
If you do nothing else with your day, read this thread. I'll do my part to stop the shaming and the negative self talk the follows #theySaid https://t.co/kPNXr6gUVj— Carolyn (@weegngr) May 25, 2017
My own family member (when I was a tween): "you have horse hips!" and that's the demon thats forever followed me. #theysaid https://t.co/4eloV2AvSB— Kristiana Almeida (@MsKristiana) May 25, 2017
@oiselle_sally @oiselle "You're going to have to lose weight if you want to do fun things at school and be happy." - Mom, summer before I began jr. high. #TheySaid— Tara (@runningreading1) May 25, 2017
@oiselle_sally "You'd be a knock-out if you lost 15 pounds". Spoken to me by my "boyfriend" who was about 30 pounds overweight.— Cory Benson (@coryrbenson) May 25, 2017
"Oooooh you got fat!" - Aunt while visiting family overseas I hadn't seen in years. #TheySaid https://t.co/hrqWWZSChz— Nita (@nitalyn) May 25, 2017
"All the girls throw up in the bathroom after lunch." -My doctor when I asked for help. #TheySaid https://t.co/9tSGRzWDgh— Heather Mayer Irvine (@RunsOnFuel) May 25, 2017
@oiselle_sally Therapist to me after losing weight due to illness, "Enjoy it now because it's going to come right back." Found a new therapist... #theysaid— Mary (@runrunmary) May 25, 2017
"You don't look like a runner" my colleague said disapprovingly, a few days after I ran my second ultra. https://t.co/MJSkxioID2— Liza (@run_boston) May 25, 2017
"Not everyone can be effortlessly skinny like you." - Many people, to me, while I silently suffered from a severe eating disorder #theysaid https://t.co/dDJjSYv85l— Krysta (@ktaninpdx) May 25, 2017
@oiselle_sally My family CONSTANTLY asking me "you train so much, how come you're not skinny?" Because sport determines body type, right? >< #theysaid— AdjustedReality (@Quixotique) May 25, 2017
@oiselle_sally Body shaming can happen to skinny gals too: "You just wait until you're a teen; 20; 30; 40; menopause...you'll be fat." #theysaid #hurtful— Naomi Nicholson (@nrnicholson) May 25, 2017
"You've gotten so much thicker since last year" ~ male athlete, after I had just crossed the finish line, winning a championship #TheySaid https://t.co/uuNORCCrlk— Amelia Boone (@ameliaboone) May 25, 2017
@oiselle_sally body shaming doesn't happen to women only. I'm constantly told "eat up, you could use it," even as I eat everything.— Benjamin David (@rabbibpd) May 25, 2017