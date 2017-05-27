So, to say I'm excited about World of Dance is an understatement. I love crying over reality competition shows like America's Got Talent, because I love seeing people be their best selves. Every new trickle of information I've heard about the show makes me even more excited for the premiere. We've just been treated to a thrilling teaser of the judges themselves (Jenna Dewan, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough, and the one and only Jennifer Lopez) throwing down on what looks to be a home dance studio.
J.Lo has still very much got her Fly Girl moves— after all she has been dancing professionally since 1991. Jenna Dewan Tatum slays as she spins into the frame, working her moves from her stint dancing for Missy Elliot and Janet Jackson. Derek Hough shows off some Latin footwork, and Ne-Yo's hip-hop hands are silky smooth. As the short routine ends, J.Lo saunters off the set like the queen that she is.
The former Fly Girl recently chatted with the New York Times about how her goal for the show is to "was to create an opportunity and a venue for dancers to actually be the stars." As a judge and executive producer, she has a chance to make the dancers themselves the spotlight of the show, by allowing them to choreograph their routines. No D-list celebs (or criminal politicians?) here, it's just pure solo and group dancers performing in their native style. Expect to see ballet, Irish jig dancing, hip-hop, and flamenco, among others. Jenna will also play the mentor role in the show, coaching the dancers as they compete for the $1 million dollar prize.
We've been blessed by the dance gods, because some of J.Lo's moves are definitely reminiscent of her iconic dance break in the iconic "If You Had My Love" video. We can still see her stomping around in that tiny silver chainmail dress. It's also not often that we get to see Jenna Dewan dancing these days, so watching her go back to her entertainment roots is just as exciting. World of Dance premieres on Tuesday, May 30 on NBC.
