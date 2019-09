The former Fly Girl recently chatted with the New York Times about how her goal for the show is to "was to create an opportunity and a venue for dancers to actually be the stars." As a judge and executive producer, she has a chance to make the dancers themselves the spotlight of the show, by allowing them to choreograph their routines. No D-list celebs (or criminal politicians? ) here, it's just pure solo and group dancers performing in their native style. Expect to see ballet, Irish jig dancing , hip-hop, and flamenco, among others. Jenna will also play the mentor role in the show, coaching the dancers as they compete for the $1 million dollar prize.