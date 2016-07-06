Dorothy Williams is here to prove that age is nothing but a number — and that you're never too old to achieve your dreams. The 90-year-old firecracker blew away the America's Got Talent judges and audience on Tuesday night with her audition. Her talent? Burlesque dancing.
The Hawaii resident's sexy performance — which included a red feather boa and nipple tassels — bucked any traditional expectations of how older women are supposed to be. And that's really pretty badass, isn't it? How often do we see a 90-year-old woman embracing her sexuality? How many of us in our 20s and 30s already feel too old to put ourselves out there like that? It's no wonder the internet — along with the judges— has fallen head-over-heels in love with the woman. "I love you, I love the message," said Howie Mandel. "You are a great example. You are inspiring. I think you should become a star and I’m so glad that you’re here."
Host Nick Cannon took a cue from Williams and decided to break the rules when he hit the judges' "golden buzzer," sending her straight through to the live finals. (All the judges had already used their once-a-season chance to hit the golden buzzer.) We're already excited to see what Ms. Williams has in store for us next.
