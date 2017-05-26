The FBI Is Investigating Jared Kushner In Russia Probe, Officials Say

The FBI is looking closely at Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, in hopes of learning more about possible Russian ties, officials told NBC News.
Officials told NBC News that investigators think Kushner might have "significant information relevant to their inquiry." Kusher, who currently serves as a senior adviser to the president, met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, in addition to Russian banker Sergey Gorkov, an unconfirmed number of times last year.
For now, officials reportedly say that the investigative team does not yet suspect Kushner has committed a criminal offense, nor do they plan to charge him for a crime.
The news comes shortly after The Washington Post broke a story claiming that someone close to Trump's inner circle was facing increased scrutiny from the FBI, who were reportedly looking into a "person of interest."
Many online commenters shared beliefs that the unnamed POI was, in fact, Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka.
According to NBC News, officials say the bureau is not placing Kushner in the same category with Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who are both regarded as "subjects of the investigation."
While CNN reports that Manafort has since turned in over 300 pages of documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding the Trump administration's ties to Russia, Flynn has instead invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. The move, The New York Times writes, "puts him at risk of being held in contempt of Congress, which can also result in a criminal charge."
Unlike Flynn, Kushner' attorney, Jamie Gorelick, says Kushner is willing to cooperate in the probe.
Gorelick issued a statement to the press shortly after the news broke, which read: "Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."
The president, who tweeted last week that the investigation was "the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," has yet to issue a comment on the bureau's interest in Kushner.
