But that’s not all Penny has going for her in the new movie. Because I was so underwhelmed with Baby, I had time to appreciate what a complex character Penny is. Her abortion story is the catalyst for Baby and Johnny’s romance. Her own platonic friendship with Johnny, despite the optics that their close dancing suggests, says a lot about the type of woman she might be. She seems sure of herself — which I found evidenced in her straight-faced attempt to sell Baby a hideous gray wig — and intentional about the relationships she chooses to build. She works hard and has the wits to keep Johnny’s attitude from sabotaging their work. Yet, her relationship with Robbie — the preppy rich kid who got her pregnant and bailed — reveals that she is also vulnerable to making certain mistakes.