There's ANOTHER Limited-Edition McFlurry Flavor & It's Already Been A Limited-Edition Oreo Flavor

Talk about sweet synergy. Fans of Oreo's limited-edition Mississippi Mud flavor have another way to enjoy that signature chocolatey combo. According to Delish, McDonald's latest seasonal McFlurry flavor incorporates all those flavors, too. The new Mississippi Mud McFlurry is a summer-ready heat-wave-killing blend of "soft serve, cookie crumbles, chocolate-coated cookie pieces, and a fudgy chocolate sauce."
Naturally, the fast food chain isn't making it easy. Delish reports that the Mississippi Mud McFlurry is (for now, at least) only available across the Atlantic in the U.K. Twitter users noticed that the Golden Arches locations had the special flavor on offer and the jealousy was instantaneous. But it's also a limited-edition item, so even the deepest-seeded jealousy is going to fade eventually. However, for the time being, U.K. diners can bask in the glory that is the Mississippi Mud Pie McFlurry.
A quick look at the U.K. McDonald's dessert menu yielded plenty of other unique options: Cadbury McFlurries, banana-flavored milkshakes, and toffee sundaes. No news on whether or not they have any Frorks left, however.
Not making a trip to the U.K.? It's not the only place that's got Mississippi Mud on the menu. Delish adds that Ireland, McDonald's has a Mississippi Caramel Pie (close enough?) on its permanent menu. Back in 2012, the Mississippi Mud Pie McFlurry was available in Singapore, too. Maybe it's about time to bring the flavor stateside, McD's?
For now, American dessert aficionados will have to make do with Oreo's imminent Mississippi Mud pie-flavored release, which should be coming to stores any day now. Anyone looking for that one-of-a-kind blended soft serve will have to opt for the Rolo McFlurry, which just returned to American McDonald's menus.
