McDonald's Is Putting This Popular McFlurry Flavor Back On Its Menu

Have you ever looked at the McDonald’s McFlurry menu and noticed a glaring omission? There are flavors for everyone from candy lovers to cookie fiends, but it does seem to leave one key group out. Where in the world is the caramel? Caramel is such an obvious and adored addition to ice cream, so it’s pretty surprising that it’s not offered anywhere on the menu. We’re not the only ones who think so. You may remember that in 2011, McDonald’s introduced a Rolo McFlurry, but it was only around for a limited time. When it was discontinued shortly after its debut, people had a lot of feelings about it. All these years later, devoted fans are still tweeting their outrage or begging the chain to bring the treat back on a pretty regular basis. One person even started a Change.org petition to get the dessert back. All those devastated and angry customers finally got their wish granted. The Rolo McFlurry is coming back to McDonalds.