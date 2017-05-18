McDonald's Is Putting This Popular McFlurry Flavor Back On Its Menu

Twitter users are already speaking out about how grateful they are to the fast food chain for bring back the Rolo McFlurry, but we think they ought to know that just like in 2011, it's not going to be a permanent menu item. It's only coming back for the summer. Starting May 24, fans can order one, but the elusive treat will disappear again on September 11. We're sure everyone will be hurt all over again when it's removed from menus for the second time, but at least we can take comfort in the fact that if they bother McDonald's enough with floods of tweets and official petitions, it might return again in another six years.