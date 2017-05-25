This Hair Embroidery Trend Will Blow Your Mind

There's a new form of embroidery in town, and it's completely changing the way we think of sewing.
Teen Vogue recently posted a story about model Sheena Liam, who has taken her talents from the runway to the craft table with her incredible hair embroidery creations. Each of Liam's creations feature the outline of a gorgeous woman with 3D hair in a wide array of styles – from long braids to fringy bobs.
Here are some of her stunning works:
Somehow, Liam managed to make hair that's dipped in soup look amazing.
Real talk: These braids are way better than anything I could ever pull off IRL.
Even Liam's lingerie designs are gorgeous.
There's something so heartbreaking, yet beautiful, about this one.
This is not your average self portrait.
Oh, and did we mention she makes life-size versions, too?
We've long been fans of women who post their art on Instagram, whether their focus in on adorable drawings or intricate stitching. There's something so refreshing about having some art break up your typical scrolling pattern.
But, aside from giving us a break from checking out vintage clothes or growing envious over our friends' awe-inspiring vacation pics, seeing photos like Liam's can be inspiration to start crafting, too.
Studies have proven that crafting can be a "natural anti-depressant" and can also help lower the risk of dementia, according to reporting from CNN.
Clinical neuropsychologist Catherine Carey Levisay told CNN that just by doing something creative, people open themselves up to physical and mental rewards.
"There's promising evidence coming out to support what a lot of crafters have known anecdotally for quite some time," she said. "And that's that creating — whether it be through art, music, cooking, quilting, sewing, drawing, photography (or) cake decorating — is beneficial to us in a number of important ways."
Looks like it might be time to pick up a new hobby!
